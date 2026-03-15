Adam Obert News: Sent off against Pisa

Obert recorded three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner before picking up his second yellow card at the 81st minute of Sunday's 3-1 loss to Cagliari.

Obert was livelier than usual on offense and came close to scoring twice, but the opposing goalie answered the bell, and he was booked twice in the second half. He'll be unavailable for Friday's home game versus Napoli. Gabriele Zappa could fill in for him on the left flank.