Adam Obert News: Serves suspension

Obert completed a one-game ban in Friday's 1-0 defeat versus Napoli.

Obert will return against Sassuolo on April 4 and likely replace Juan Rodriguez on the wing, but the teammate could be deployed as a center-back, as Alberto Dossena will be disqualified. He has sent in at least one cross in five appearances in a row, totaling 11 deliveries (two accurate), assisting once and adding six shots (two on target) and six chances created during that stretch. Additionally, he has recorded at least one clearance in his last 16 displays, piling up 63 and contributing to two clean sheets.