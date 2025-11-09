Smith would need to make his way off the field early in Sunday's outing, with the defender colliding with a teammate and knocking heads, forcing a concussion substitute. This is a tough development for the right-back after he was earning his first since the third match of the season, missing out by selection or due to injury since then. He was replaced by Alex Jimenez, who has seen the start at right-back in Smith's place before Sunday. However, Smith should use the international break to recover, looking to push for a starting role again once fit.