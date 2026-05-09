Adam Smith News: Assists on winner
Smith assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Fulham.
Smith ended up getting an assist on what would be the game's only goal, and the defender didn't have to do much on his side of the pitch. That'll change against Manchester City, a team with a +40 goal differential this season in EPL play.
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