Adam Webster Injury: Could spend long time out

Webster (thigh) exited early in extra time during Saturday's FA Cup loss to Forest due to a muscle injury that might keep him out for the rest of the season, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference, via The Athletic. "Both injuries don't look great, so we have to add them to our injury list. Georginio has an ankle injury and Adam a muscle injury. It's possible [that they miss the rest of the season]."

