Adam Webster headshot

Adam Webster Injury: Leaving Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Webster (knee) will leave Brighton once his current contract expires at the end of June, the club announced Friday.

Webster is leaving the Amex Stadium after seven seasons with the club after he failed to appear in a single game for Brighton in 2025/26 while rehabbing from an ACL injury. The veteran will look for a new club to continue his career over the summer. He last played for Brighton in the 2024/25 campaign, where he racked 14 appearances and 11 starts at the EPL level.

Adam Webster
Brighton & Hove Albion
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