Adam Webster Injury: Picks up thigh issue

Webster was forced off at the beginning of extra time in Saturday's FA Cup defeat against Forest with ice around his thigh, according to The Argus.

Webster might have injured his thigh after being forced off at the beginning of extra time on Saturday. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury, but if it proves to be serious, it would be bad news for the team since he has been an undisputed starter since mid-February. That said, this coincides with the return of Lewis Dunk from injury (ribs) and will help reduce the impact on the starting lineup.