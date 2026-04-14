Adam Webster Injury: Progressing well in recovery
Webster (knee) is "doing really well" in his rehabilitation from the ACL issue he suffered in June 2025, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, Millie Sian of BBC Sport reported Friday.
Webster should continue to increase his workloads in upcoming months, although he's still some time away from returning to the field. The defender has missed the entire 2025/26 season after finding some consistency in a central role when available in the previous campaign. Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk and Olivier Boscagli have featured in his place and could remain active in upcoming weeks.
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