Adam Wharton Injury: Exits Arsenal game with ankle knock

Wharton appeared as a substitute in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal but left after suffering a blow to his ankle, as manager Oliver Glasner wanted to take every precaution ahead of Wednesday's Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano, stating that "his ankle is a bit sore. He [Wharton] always gives positive signals, but the real answer we'll get tomorrow after he's had one night of sleep. Hopefully it's not too bad an he's available for Wednesday."

Wharton is initially reported to be dealing with a minor blow despite limping off the field during the Premier League season finale. However, he could be at risk of having his involvement limited in the decisive European match, which would mark the end of a strong campaign for the midfielder. He has been in and out of the starting lineup lately in domestic action, but he remains a productive playmaker whenever he's on the pitch, taking plenty of his side's set pieces. Will Hughes and Daichi Kamada would likely stay put in central roles, with both Hughes and Yeremy Pino taking on a bigger role in set pieces if Wharton is forced to miss time.