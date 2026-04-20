Adam Wharton Injury: Expected back Saturday

Wharton (groin) could have a chance to return to action in the next visit to Liverpool after manager Oliver Glasner said "He should be back [for Liverpool away on Saturday] - it was mostly a precaution more or less, [he showed] a little bit of clinical symptoms. I expect him back on Thursday in training when we start to prepare for the Liverpool game and he should be available.", the club reported.

Wharton missed Monday's draw against West Ham with the issue he picked up during the previous Conference League clash against Fiorentina. However, he's is now hopeful to avoid a longer absence, which would be great news for the squad's midfield depth. As soon as he's ready to play, he'll compete for minutes with Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma and Daichi Kamada.