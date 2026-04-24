Adam Wharton Injury: Fit and available Saturday
Wharton (groin) was confirmed fit for Saturday's clash against Liverpool after training without any issues, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "Adam is good. He is fit and trained yesterday without any issues. So he'll be available for Liverpool."
Wharton had missed the West Ham clash as a precaution after showing minor clinical symptoms following the Conference League clash against Fiorentina, but his clean team training sessions puts any doubts to rest ahead of the Anfield trip. The midfielder is an important piece of Crystal Palace's engine room and his availability gives coach Glasner his preferred midfield options for one of the toughest remaining fixtures on the Eagles' calendar.
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