Adam Wharton Injury: Forced off after twisted ankle

Wharton was forced off in the 61st minute of Monday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest after twisting his ankle. The injury didn't look too serious, coach Oliver Glasner said in a press conference, according to the News Shopper. "I hope it is not that serious. I spoke to him, it's a little bit sore and he twisted his ankle. It looks like it's nothing too serious."

Wharton had a good outing on Monday, contributing to one chance created, three corners and two interceptions to help his team secure a draw. He was forced off in the middle of the second half after twisting his ankle. The injury didn't look serious but he will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he could miss time if a more serious problem is revealed. If so, Will Hughes, who replaced him, could see increased playing time and a starting role until he returns.