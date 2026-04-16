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Adam Wharton Injury: Forced off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 1:26pm

Wharton left Thursday's UEFA Conference League visit to Fiorentina in the first due to injury.

Wharton has picked up a potential fitness problem which puts his participation in doubt for the next clash with West Ham. The midfielder recently dropped to a bench role for the last couple of league games, with Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma favored over him, so those two players should continue to get the nod if Wharton is unavailable in the near future. He's battled groin injuries in the past, and it's possible it's bugging him again as the season winds down.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
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