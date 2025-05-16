Fantasy Soccer
Adam Wharton headshot

Adam Wharton Injury: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Wharton (ankle) is fit and available for Saturday's clash with Manchester City, per manager Oliver Glasner. "[Adam] Wharton trained the whole week and is available."

Wharton was always expected to return for the FA Cup final, and he's now progressed as expected. The midfielder will play a crucial role trying to slow down the attack of Manchester City. Wharton's fitness should mean Will Hughes falls to the bench.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
