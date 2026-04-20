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Adam Wharton Injury: Not an option Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Wharton (groin) is out for Monday's match against Crystal Palace.

Wharton was forced off in Conference League play last week and will now be sidelined for their next match, not on the team sheet to face West Ham. This is unfortunate for the club, as they will have to do without a regular starter in the midfield, a continuous struggle after only a bench role in his past two appearances. The hope now is that he will make it for the weekend when facing Liverpool on Saturday, leaving Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes to start in the midfield.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
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