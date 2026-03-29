Adam Wharton headshot

Adam Wharton Injury: Suffers knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Wharton has withdrawn from the England national team due to a knock, according to his team.

Wharton is back in London for the rest of the international break, not being risked after suffering a knock. The good thing about the situation is that it appears to be minor and is likely just cautionary, hopefully warranting a return when Palace takes the field again. It will still be something to watch, one of the club's more critical players.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
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