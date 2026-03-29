Adam Wharton Injury: Suffers knock
Wharton has withdrawn from the England national team due to a knock, according to his team.
Wharton is back in London for the rest of the international break, not being risked after suffering a knock. The good thing about the situation is that it appears to be minor and is likely just cautionary, hopefully warranting a return when Palace takes the field again. It will still be something to watch, one of the club's more critical players.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Wharton See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3020 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3023 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2925 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2927 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2927 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Wharton See More