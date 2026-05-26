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Adam Wharton Injury: Traveling for final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Wharton (ankle) is in the traveling squad for Wednesday's match against Rayo Vallecano.

Wharton had to leave the field in the season finale with an ankle injury, but appears to be set for play in the Conference League final, as he is traveling with the team. This is a major return for the club, as he is not only a starter but a key playmaker in the middle of the pitch. If fully fit, he will be tasked with starting from the jump, a bright sign for the Eagles as they head into the final.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
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