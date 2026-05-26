Adam Wharton Injury: Traveling for final
Wharton (ankle) is in the traveling squad for Wednesday's match against Rayo Vallecano.
Wharton had to leave the field in the season finale with an ankle injury, but appears to be set for play in the Conference League final, as he is traveling with the team. This is a major return for the club, as he is not only a starter but a key playmaker in the middle of the pitch. If fully fit, he will be tasked with starting from the jump, a bright sign for the Eagles as they head into the final.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Wharton See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3714 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3714 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 2532 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks60 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3261 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Wharton See More