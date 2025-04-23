Adam Wharton News: Assist at Arsenal
Wharton assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Arsenal.
Crystal Palace's April schedule features a challenging set of fixtures, primarily defined by three away games against the Premier League's current top-five teams. Yet across the three away games, Wharton scored a goal twice, the second of which he scored Wednesday at Arsenal.
