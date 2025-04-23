Fantasy Soccer
Adam Wharton headshot

Adam Wharton News: Assist at Arsenal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Wharton assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Arsenal.

Crystal Palace's April schedule features a challenging set of fixtures, primarily defined by three away games against the Premier League's current top-five teams. Yet across the three away games, Wharton scored a goal twice, the second of which he scored Wednesday at Arsenal.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
