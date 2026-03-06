Adam Wharton News: Assists twice Thursday
Wharton assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.
Wharton came up big at the end of the first half Thursday as he recorded two assists during stoppage time to give Palace a commanding 3-1 lead heading into the halftime break. It marked his first Premier League match with multiple goal contributions, and he now has five assists on the season. He contributed well on the defensive end too as he won five duels and recorded one tackle, one clearance and one blocked shot before he was subbed off in the 81st minute for Will Hughes.
