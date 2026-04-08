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Adam Wharton News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Wharton (knock) trained all week and is available for Thursday's Conference League clash against Fiorentina, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "He had a minor adductor issue with England but it's all sorted. He trained the whole week and is available tomorrow"

Wharton is available for Thursday's Conference League clash against Fiorentina after training all week. The midfielder remains a key piece in midfield, having started 26 of his 27 Premier League appearances this season while recording five assists, and his availability is a major boost for the Eagles.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
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