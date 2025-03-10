Adam Wharton News: Creates six chances in victory

Wharton recorded six crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Ipswich Town. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Wharton attempted a team-high six crosses (four accurate) Saturday as Crystal Palace overcame Ipswich Town in a 1-0 victory. The midfielder also led the Eagles with six chances created while contributing four clearances to the team's clean sheet effort. After missing three month's due to a groin injury, Wharton's 87 minutes played Saturday marked his most in five Premier League appearances (two starts) since his return.