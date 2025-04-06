Fantasy Soccer
Adam Wharton headshot

Adam Wharton News: Creates two chances in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Wharton had three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Brighton.

Wharton continued to shine in his return to a starting role, as he accounted for at least two chances created for a seventh time in 15 appearances on the season. This also marked the third time in four league appearances that he registered at least one accurate cross. Additionally, it was his fourth game of the season with at least two tackles won.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
