Adam Wharton News: Delivers one assist
Wharton assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Burnley.
Wharton assisted Jorgen Strand Larsen in the first half of Wednesday's match against Burnley, ending his streak of eight consecutive matches without a goal contribution. He added one key pass and recorded a season-high four clearances in the contest. The midfielder remains a vital presence for his side on both ends of the pitch, tallying three assists and 54 tackles across 23 Premier League appearances this season.
