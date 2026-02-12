Adam Wharton News: Delivers one assist

Wharton assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Burnley.

Wharton assisted Jorgen Strand Larsen in the first half of Wednesday's match against Burnley, ending his streak of eight consecutive matches without a goal contribution. He added one key pass and recorded a season-high four clearances in the contest. The midfielder remains a vital presence for his side on both ends of the pitch, tallying three assists and 54 tackles across 23 Premier League appearances this season.