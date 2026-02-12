Adam Wharton headshot

Adam Wharton News: Delivers one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Wharton assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Burnley.

Wharton assisted Jorgen Strand Larsen in the first half of Wednesday's match against Burnley, ending his streak of eight consecutive matches without a goal contribution. He added one key pass and recorded a season-high four clearances in the contest. The midfielder remains a vital presence for his side on both ends of the pitch, tallying three assists and 54 tackles across 23 Premier League appearances this season.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
