Adam Wharton headshot

Adam Wharton News: First goal contribution of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Wharton assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Manchester City.

Wharton was the recipient of his first goal contribution this campaign, with the midfielder sending in a corner that would find the head of Chris Richards. This was his first goal contribution of the season, coming after 16 appearances (13 starts). The rest of his performance was subpar, with City dominating from that point on.

