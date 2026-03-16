Adam Wharton News: Five crosses Sunday
Wharton had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Leeds United.
Wharton was more of a block in the midfield in a scoreless match Sunday, with his best moments coming with his five crosses. This comes after two assists last time out, still with only five goal contributions in 27 appearances this season, more of a holding midfielder.
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