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Adam Wharton News: Plays 90 against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Wharton started and played the full 90 in Thursday's 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Wharton was in the starting XI Thursday after he suffered a knock with the England national team, returning from the injury. He would play the full 90 minutes before a substitution in extra time, appearing to be at full fitness again as they dominated the Italian club. The midfielder should continue as a starter in the middle of the field moving forward, recording five assists in 27 appearances (26 starts) this season.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
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