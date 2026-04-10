Adam Wharton News: Plays 90 against Fiorentina

Wharton started and played the full 90 in Thursday's 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Wharton was in the starting XI Thursday after he suffered a knock with the England national team, returning from the injury. He would play the full 90 minutes before a substitution in extra time, appearing to be at full fitness again as they dominated the Italian club. The midfielder should continue as a starter in the middle of the field moving forward, recording five assists in 27 appearances (26 starts) this season.