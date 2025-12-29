Wharton put together a good performance Sunday, but it wasn't enough to help his side score a goal or earn a point. He recorded a season-high seven crosses, tied a season high with three shots and created multiple chances for the seventh time this season. On the defensive end he won five duels and recorded one tackle, one interception and one clearance in his full 90 minutes. Although he has just two goal contributions on the season, he consistently fills up the stat sheet on both ends of the pitch.