Adam Wharton News: Returns in friendly
Wharton (ankle) is starting Saturday's friendly against Freiburg as he has fully recovered from his injury, the club posted.
Wharton had missed the trip to Italy for the Como Cup as he continued recovering from an ankle issue, a setback that had also kept him out of the preseason opener against Swindon. His return to the starting lineup against Freiburg confirms his recovery is complete, positioning him to build match fitness as Palace ends preseason preparations under new coach Pierre Sage.
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