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Adam Wharton News: Scores goal in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Wharton scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

Wharton netted his first goal for Crystal Palace in the second half of Sunday's draw against Brentford, driving a low left-footed strike from the edge of the box that squeezed through Caoimhin Kelleher's hands after Daniel Munoz set him up on a quick counter. He also walked away with Player of the Match honors, stacking up multiple season bests with four chances created and four shots while consistently looking dangerous in a commanding midfield performance. Wharton has now been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season across 33 appearances.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
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