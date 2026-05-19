Adam Wharton News: Scores goal in draw
Wharton scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.
Wharton netted his first goal for Crystal Palace in the second half of Sunday's draw against Brentford, driving a low left-footed strike from the edge of the box that squeezed through Caoimhin Kelleher's hands after Daniel Munoz set him up on a quick counter. He also walked away with Player of the Match honors, stacking up multiple season bests with four chances created and four shots while consistently looking dangerous in a commanding midfield performance. Wharton has now been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season across 33 appearances.
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