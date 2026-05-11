Adam Wharton News: Solid in Sunday's draw
Wharton registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Everton.
Wharton was active on both ends of the pitch Sunday, highlighted by his two chances created and two accurate crosses. He also took two off-target shots and three corners on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.
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