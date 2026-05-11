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Adam Wharton News: Solid in Sunday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Wharton registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

Wharton was active on both ends of the pitch Sunday, highlighted by his two chances created and two accurate crosses. He also took two off-target shots and three corners on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
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