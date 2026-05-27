Adam Wharton News: Solid return in UECL final

Wharton (ankle) took one shot (one on target), delivered four crosses (one accurate) and created two scoring chances in Wednesday's UEFA Conference League finale against Rayo Vallecano.

Wharton helped his side end the season with a title in the European tournament, showing he's fully recovered from the knock he picked up in the last Premier League game. The midfielder completed a strong campaign, recording one goal and six assists over 49 matches played in all competitions. He had his playing time managed toward the end, taking part in a rotation with Daichi Kamada and Will Hughes. Still, Wharton managed to stay productive as one of the team's main set-piece takers.