Adam Wharton News: Starting in midfield
Wharton (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Liverpool.
Wharton was confirmed fit after training without any issues, with coach Oliver Glasner handing him a starting role ahead of the Anfield trip after any doubts were put to rest following his precautionary absence against West Ham. The midfielder had missed that fixture after showing minor clinical symptoms following the Conference League clash against Fiorentina, but his clean training sessions in the days since have cleared the way for his return. His presence gives Glasner his preferred midfield options for one of the toughest remaining fixtures on Crystal Palace's calendar.
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