Adama Traore Injury: Out for penultimate match of season
Traore (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "Adama is out for this game. It's a muscular thing - he wasn't available for the match against Arsenal, he's recovering, and it's going to be short for this one."
Traore is set to be the only absence for West Ham this week as they try to avoid relegation, set to miss out on Sunday's outing. Luckily for the club, this is not a major absence, as he also missed the last contest while going unused in two of his past three appearances. He will race to be fit for the season finale, although a bench spot is only expected once he is fit again.
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