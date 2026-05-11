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Adama Traore Injury: Quad discomfort rules him out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Traore (quadriceps) was absent from West Ham's squad for Saturday's clash against Arsenal after reportedly suffering from discomfort in training, though no official confirmation has been provided, according to Read West Ham.

Traore suffered from quadriceps discomfort in the last training session ahead of Saturday's clash and couldn't make the call ahead of the game. The forward has mainly been a bench option for the Hammers since joining the club, so his absence had a limited impact on the starting lineup against the Gunners. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before making a call on his availability for the remaining fixtures of the campaign.

Adama Traore
West Ham United
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