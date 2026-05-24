Adama Traore Injury: Remains out
Traore (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's match against Leeds United.
Traore is going to miss out for a third week in a row Sunday and end his campaign, as the versatile attacker remains sidelined due to a quadriceps injury. He has played more of a minor role since joining the club, recording no goal contributions in his nine appearances (zero starts) with the club.
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