Adama Traore headshot

Adama Traore Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Traore (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's match against Leeds United.

Traore is going to miss out for a third week in a row Sunday and end his campaign, as the versatile attacker remains sidelined due to a quadriceps injury. He has played more of a minor role since joining the club, recording no goal contributions in his nine appearances (zero starts) with the club.

Adama Traore
West Ham United
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