Adama Traore Injury: Set for return

Traore (ankle) is expected to return for Sunday's clash with Tottenham, according to manager Marco Silva."Adama is going to be back, last few days he has slowly be integrated."

Traore has been out a week with an ankle injury, but returned to training and is now expected to return for Sunday's clash. The winger should be in contention for the start on the right wing, where he provided two assists in four matches before the ankle injury.