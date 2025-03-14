Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adama Traore headshot

Adama Traore Injury: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Traore (ankle) is expected to return for Sunday's clash with Tottenham, according to manager Marco Silva."Adama is going to be back, last few days he has slowly be integrated."

Traore has been out a week with an ankle injury, but returned to training and is now expected to return for Sunday's clash. The winger should be in contention for the start on the right wing, where he provided two assists in four matches before the ankle injury.

Adama Traore
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now