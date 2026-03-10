Adama Traore headshot

Adama Traore Injury: Suffers knock in FA Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 12:13am

Traore was forced off at halftime during Monday's FA Cup win against Brentford due to a knock, according to coach Nuno Espirito Santo, per Toby Bryant from LondonWorld. "I think we have to assess him and see how it goes."

Traore made it three straight starts in the FA Cup but his outing was cut short Monday against the Bees, as he was forced off at halftime after picking up a knock during the opening stretch of the match. The attacking midfielder will be evaluated over the next few days to determine the extent of the issue. Even if he is sidelined, it likely won't shake up the starting XI much since he has mainly been used as a bench option in Premier League action.

Adama Traore
West Ham United
