Adama Traore Injury: Suffers knock in FA Cup
Traore was forced off at halftime during Monday's FA Cup win against Brentford due to a knock, according to coach Nuno Espirito Santo, per Toby Bryant from LondonWorld. "I think we have to assess him and see how it goes."
Traore made it three straight starts in the FA Cup but his outing was cut short Monday against the Bees, as he was forced off at halftime after picking up a knock during the opening stretch of the match. The attacking midfielder will be evaluated over the next few days to determine the extent of the issue. Even if he is sidelined, it likely won't shake up the starting XI much since he has mainly been used as a bench option in Premier League action.
