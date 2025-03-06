Adama Traore Injury: Trains individually, late call

Traore (ankle) is a late call for Saturday's match against Brighton, according to manager Marco Silva, per Sam Tabuteau of the Hounslow Herald. "Adama, let's see tomorrow. He was on the pitch this afternoon doing some individual work. Let's see tomorrow how he is going to react and we are going to take a decision."

Traore has tested out his ankle injury over the past few days after suffering the injury Sunday, with the attacker training individually. This leaves him questionable for Saturday, with a late fitness test likely deciding if he can play or not. He has started in their past four outings, so they will hope he is fit, with Willian or Joshua King as possible replacements if he misses out.