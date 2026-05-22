Adama Traore Injury: Unlikely for Sunday

Traore (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Leeds United, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "Adama is going to be hard to join us, but the rest are OK."

Traore missed out on the club's last match and seems to be heading for a similar fate in the season finale, as the attacker remains doubtful. This would be an unfortunate way to end the season for him, but it wouldn't be the biggest inconvenience to the team, as he has played limited minutes to end the season. However, they will hope for all reinforcements as they try to stay in the Premier League, with the attacker likely earning a bench role if fit.