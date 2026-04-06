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Adama Traore News: Assists late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Traore provided one assist to go with six chances created in Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout loss against Leeds United.

Traore slipped the ball that sparked Mateus Fernandes' 93rd-minute equalizer, picking out Jarrod Bowen before the Englishman's shot cracked off the post and fell right into Fernandes' path as West Ham salvaged a 2-2 draw in stoppage time. He also whipped in a cross that had Taty Castellanos flying in for a finish that rattled the post in the second half, ending with one assist, a season-high six chances created and four completed dribbles over 119 minutes in a nonstop shift down the right flank. Traore is still more of a rotation piece for the Hammers, but he keeps bringing real danger to the front line whenever he gets the start, with 11 chances created over his last four starts.

Adama Traore
West Ham United
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