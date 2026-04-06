Adama Traore News: Assists late equalizer

Traore provided one assist to go with six chances created in Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout loss against Leeds United.

Traore slipped the ball that sparked Mateus Fernandes' 93rd-minute equalizer, picking out Jarrod Bowen before the Englishman's shot cracked off the post and fell right into Fernandes' path as West Ham salvaged a 2-2 draw in stoppage time. He also whipped in a cross that had Taty Castellanos flying in for a finish that rattled the post in the second half, ending with one assist, a season-high six chances created and four completed dribbles over 119 minutes in a nonstop shift down the right flank. Traore is still more of a rotation piece for the Hammers, but he keeps bringing real danger to the front line whenever he gets the start, with 11 chances created over his last four starts.