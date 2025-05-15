Adama Traore News: Contract option exercised

Fulham have exercised their club option on Traore's contract to extend his current deal until the end of the 2025/26 season on Thursday.

Traore has been in and out of the starting lineup this season but has found ways to be productive. Despite starting in only 16 of his 34 Premier League outings, the winger has two goals and six assists to his name. He should continue to be a depth piece in the attack for the Cottagers next season.