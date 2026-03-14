Adama Traore News: Makes bench Saturday

Traore (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Manchester City.

Traore is available off the bench for Saturday's clash against Manchester City after being forced off at halftime Monday against Brentford due to a knock. The attacking midfielder was evaluated during the week and appears fit enough to be included in the squad, though the coaching staff may prefer to limit his minutes. Traore has mainly been used as a substitute in Premier League action and appears set to continue in that role.