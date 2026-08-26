Adama Traore News: Moves to Deportivo La Coruna

Traore is a new addition to Deportivo La Coruna's roster for the 2026/27 campaign after his time at West Ham United, his new club announced Wednesday.

Traore will return to Spain at 30 years old with plenty of experience from his English Premier League participation with Wolverhampton, Fulham and West Ham in recent years. While he didn't establish himself as a consistent starter in the last few seasons, he tallied six goals and 13 assists across 38 matches played considering Premier League and FA Cup action since 2022, enjoying some high performance peaks but also lacking consistency in that period. In any case, he should be a useful attacking piece for the newly promoted La Liga side, giving them a physically imposing winger option to rotate with Adria Altimira, Jonathan Asp-Jensen and Luismi Cruz.