Adama Traore News: Productive without return

Traore generated three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Newcastle United.

Traore made his first start after five Premier League games on the bench. In the game he attempted six crosses, completing two. He also attempted three shots. This is the sixth time he has attempted at least three shots but it is the third occasion on which he hasn't found the target from three attempts. It is also the fourth time this year he has attempted six or more crosses.