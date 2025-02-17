Adama Traore News: Tallies assist in victory

Traore assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Traore delivered a pinpoint cross Saturday to setup Fulham's opening goal in their 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. The forward was named to the starting XI for just the second time over Fulham's last five Premier League appearances and attempted nine crosses (three accurate) over his 89 minutes of play. The assist marked Traore's fourth of the campaign, his most since the 2019/2020 Premier League campaign with Wolverhampton in which he recorded nine assists.