Adem Sipic News: Loaned out to Braunschweig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Sipic has been loaned out from Nashville to Eintracht Braunschweig in the 2. Bundesliga. The loan deal will expire on July 13.

Sipic has registered seven goals and one assist in 53 career appearances with Huntsville City in the MLS NEXT Pro, but he's yet to make his first-team debut with Nashville. He'll return to Nashville in July, but at best, he might add depth for the striker role off the bench. He should have a clearer path toward playing time in the 2. Bundesliga.

Adem Sipic
Eintracht Braunschweig
