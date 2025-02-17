Ademola Lookman Injury: Coming back versus Club Brugge

Lookman (knee) "appears to have recovered. The plan to have him on the bench and eventually sub him in, also due to the potential overtime," coach Gian Piero Gasperini relayed.

Lookman practiced fully on the eve of the game and will be an option after missing five matches due to a knee injury. He'll begin as a sub unless the boss changes his mind, with Mario Pasalic, Marco Brescianini or Lazar Samardzic in the XI. He has scored twice and posted 13 shots (seven on target), five chances crated and eight crosses (two accurate) in his last five appearances.