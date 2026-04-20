Ademola Lookman headshot

Ademola Lookman Injury: Dealing with adductor issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Lookman was forced off in the 62nd minute of Saturday's Copa del Rey final defeat against Real Sociedad after feeling a sharp pain in his adductor, with the club set to assess him via MRI on Monday, according to Isaac Suarez of Marca.

Lookman had been one of Atletico's best performers in the first half before the issue struck, and the early exit raises real concerns over his availability for Wednesday's clash against Elche. The Nigerian winger has been decent since joining the Colchoneros, with four goals and one assist in 14 appearances across all competitions, making his potential absence a significant blow for coach Diego Simeone's side. Nicolas Gonzalez is expected to take on a larger role on the left wing if Lookman cannot be cleared in time, with the club anxiously awaiting Monday's scan results before setting a clearer picture on his timeline.

Ademola Lookman
Atlético Madrid
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