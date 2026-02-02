Lookman is off to Spain after a few days of medicals and discussion, with the attacker leaving Atalanta four seasons. He inks a deal with Atletico through June 2030, set to be a top contender in the starting XI immediately upon his addition to the squad. He is versatile and gives them a new option across the attack, although he has been a bit more quiet this season with only two goals in 12 appearances (nine starts). That said, a starting role should be waiting for him, competing up top with Julian Alvarez and Nico Gonzalez.