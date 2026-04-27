Ademola Lookman Injury: Trains Monday, should return
Lookman (adductor) was back training with the team Monday, just two days before Wednesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Arsenal and should be an option, according to Sergio Picos of Diario AS.
Lookman had been following a personalized recovery program since suffering adductor discomfort during the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad, and his return to collective sessions is a timely boost for Atletico heading into the Metropolitano showdown. The Nigerian winger has been one of the most impactful players at the club since joining in the winter window, contributing seven goals and four assists and showing up in the biggest moments including against Barcelona in the Champions League and Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Getting him fit gives manager Simeone much more firepower to take on Arsenal on Wednesday.
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